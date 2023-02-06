UArizona students speak up about campus safety protocols

KVOA (TUCSON) - Students at the University of Arizona are expressing concern with safety procedures on campus.
A faculty report was released that criticizes university procedures leading up to the tragic shooting of Professor Dr. Thomas Meixner. Now, students are speaking out.
Two groups of students on campus released a statement encouraging others to read the report.
"We're anxious to see our campus become safer," said Patrick Robles, UArizona Student Body President.
The Associated Students of UArizona and Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences Student Association released this statement as a push for the university to address the safety concerns and make change.
It comes after an interim report released last week claiming there were systemic failures on the university's part leading up to the shooting on October 5th.
"The report conducted by U of A faculty demonstrates campus safety failures and the need to conduct institutional changes," said Robles.
While this statement has the support of many students, there are a few who don't feel safety is their biggest concern.
"I feel safe, I feel fine," shared Ellie Mouer.
"I feel like they're doing the best that they can. I feel completely safe on campus," said Alturo Alcaraz.
"The Tucson Police drive by and everything," said Peyton Meyer. "I've never seen anything happen outside that has made me feel unsafe."
The university released a statement in response to the initial report, and they said their statement remains the same in regard to the student's statement.