UArizona students are fighting to keep public transit fare free

TUCSON (KVOA) — If you use public transportation, you may have to dig deeper into your wallet.
Sun Tran has plans to reinstate transportation fees at the start of the new year, but students at the University of Arizona are fighting to keep the transit fare free.
University students make up 80 percent of the riders on the Sun Link Streetcar. When students got word that the free fares would be ending, they came together to create the 'Why I Ride' campaign.
These students have been going to Tucson City Council meetings, talking to council members one-on-one, and meeting with university staff to figure out how to keep these fares free.
Student Body President Patrick Robles says this is important because it affects so many students and there are a handful of benefits to keeping transit fares free.
One huge benefit is the level of safety that students feel getting around campus and the city.
"If folks want to check out our downtown businesses on a Friday or Saturday night, we're easing the way to get back home for folks, by having free transit, there's no drunk driving taking place," said Robles. "Folks are getting back home safely."
Sun Tran told News 4 Tucson they've been gathering feedback from riders and non-riders over the past couple of months.
Tucson Mayor Regina Romero and the City Council are expected to discuss the issue Wednesday. See agenda here.