UArizona starts classes Monday with a record number of students

TUCSON (KVOA) — Wildcats are getting back in the classroom Monday. The University of Arizona is kicking off its school year bringing in a record number of new students.
"It was a long summer waiting to be with my friends again, but I'm so excited to be back," said Claire Baker.
Claire Baker is a sophomore at UArizona this year. She says she is thrilled to start classes again to be with all of her friends.
"I'm from Kansas, so I didn't any of my friends from Phoenix, California or all over the U.S. all summer and now I'm going to be living with all of them," said Baker.
Baker says coming back this year, she has more responsibility, but more freedom.
"This year, I'm bringing my car, I didn't have it last year and obviously not living with my parents is so much freedom and independence to do what I want and I have a new job this year, so I'm just excited to go on my own path," said Baker.
UArizona President Robert Robbins says students are in for an exciting year.
"We're gonna start back this semester with a lot of excitement about people coming back to the university campus, having classes in person, going to sporting events, musical events, plays, and just having a good time," said Robbins.
However, Robbins asks students to stay safe.
"We still have to remember, please be cautious. Simple, what we started with." said Robbins. "Wash your hands, cover your face if you have any concerns about being in close proximity where there may be an infection and get vaccinated. These are things that are very easy things to do, and I think we'll be just fine throughout the school year."
University staff say this year's total enrollment will surpass 50,000, and will continue to grow as more students complete registration.