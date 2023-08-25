UArizona researchers will release findings after Mapping Racist Covenants Project

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Researchers from the University of Arizona will be sharing the results from their Mapping Racist Covenants Project.
The project comes after racist language was discovered in several Tucson neighborhoods' codes, covenants and restrictions.
Some of the neighborhoods include Miramonte, Cataline Vista, and Palo Verde.
According to the U of A's research, between 1912 and 1968 racist CC&R's barred African American, Asian, Mexican American, Native American, and Jewish populations from moving into certain neighborhoods and subdivisions.
The researchers will be looing at race and ethnicity data from 1930, 1960, and 2020. They will go over how these rules still impact homebuyers today.
This is happening from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the City of Tucson Housing and Community Development Department on Commerce Park Loop just east of Grande Avenue.
