Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SUNDAY TO 9 PM MST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions possible. Afternoon
temperatures 104 to 115 are expected. The hottest day will be
Monday.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area and South Central Pinal County.

* WHEN...From 10 AM Sunday to 9 PM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

UArizona researchers will release findings after Mapping Racist Covenants Project

  • Updated
  • 0
Tucson, Arizona skyline

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Researchers from the University of Arizona will be sharing the results from their Mapping Racist Covenants Project.

The project comes after racist language was discovered in several Tucson neighborhoods' codes, covenants and restrictions.

Some of the neighborhoods include Miramonte, Cataline Vista, and Palo Verde.

According to the U of A's research, between 1912 and 1968 racist CC&R's barred African American, Asian, Mexican American, Native American, and Jewish populations from moving into certain neighborhoods and subdivisions. 

The researchers will be looing at race and ethnicity data from 1930, 1960, and 2020. They will go over how these rules still impact homebuyers today.

This is happening from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the City of Tucson Housing and Community Development Department on Commerce Park Loop just east of Grande Avenue.

