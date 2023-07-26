UArizona researchers ready to receive sample from OSIRIS-REx

TUCSON (KVOA) - There's a lot of unknowns as we’re waiting for the asteroid sample to return to earth.
When it does part of it is coming right here to researchers at the University of Arizona.
Tom Zega, a planetary scientist at the University of Arizona said, "Missions like osiris-rex are very important because they return samples from an asteroid and we know exactly what asteroid it comes from. We know where on the asteroid it comes from and we know that it's pristine. That allows us to bring into the lab a very pristine sample from the origins of our solar system and it gives us insight into how things came to be."
Osiris-rex launched on September 8th of 2016, it touched down on the asteroid in October of 2020. Now it's collecting a sample of rocks and dust that will come back to earth on September 24th and into researchers hands a few days after.
Zega continued, "All the planning, the years of planning that have gone into this and now the sample is going to be back in September. It's very exciting. It's going to be a great year for the University of Arizona in this facility. It's going to be a lot of work but it's going to be the kind of work you want to be doing."