UArizona professor changes the narrative about chemistry through comic books

TUCSON (KVOA) - One University of Arizona instructor hopes to change the narrative when it comes to chemistry through comic books.
"I want people to be like, wow, you know, I had so much fun learning chemistry and even though I didn't become a chemist, I get it, and it's such a cool discipline," said Dr. Colleen Kelley, a chemistry instructor and laboratory manager at UArizona.
In seventh grade, Kelley became interested in chemistry. She has now been teaching the subject for over 25 years.
During this time, she came up with a creative way to engage her students.
Through the use of imagination, Dr. Kelley created a comic book world where molecules are not formulas, but instead heavy metal bands, and chemical elements are superheroes.
Her storytelling is designed to help students between the ages of 8 and 12 be able to master chemistry concepts because comic books are not like textbooks.
"I just started telling stories and I would bring in characters from Winnie the Pooh and say you know, fluorine is a lot like Piglet, small and holds on, and is scared," she said. "Bromine is a lot like Winnie the Pooh, and kind of wanders off on his own, is a little bit bigger and jollier. That evolution just led to more and more stories."
Kelley is able to see her visions come to life thanks to the help of graphic artist, Mackenzie Reagan.
The two have developed a series of 10 comic books.
Kelley hopes that her comics will be used by families all over the world and incorporated into classroom curriculum.