UArizona plays a massive role in aging research

TUCSON (KVOA) - September is Healthy Aging Month, and scientists right here in Southern Arizona are playing a massive role in explaining how we understand the aging brain.
A research study about the aging brain is happening at the UArizona. The project is in its second year of the study, bringing the research team one step closer to their goal.
"This is the largest study on cognition," said Carol Barnes
The study is led by Carol Barnes, a psychology, neurology and neuroscience professor at the UArizona.
"The overarching goal, of course, is to figure out ways in which we can optimize both brain and cognitive health throughout life," said Barnes.
The research is supported by a 60-million dollar grant. Barnes says it's worth every penny.
"All of us have the responsibility of finding out, if we can, what we can do to optimize our own brain and health," said Barnes.
The Southern Arizona Alzheimer's association understands the importance of aging research.
"Over 150-thousand people here in Arizona over the age of 65 are living with Alzheimer's disease. We know that is set to increase over 200,000 in the next decade, so it's really important for us to take care of ourselves as we age," said Morgen Hartford with the Southern AZ Alzheimer's Association.
They say everyone should be practicing healthy aging, even those without Alzheimer's.
"We need to do all that we can. Even if you don't have a genetic history in your family of Alzheimer's, we're all at risk. So the best way to protect your heart and your brain is to stay fit, stay active, and stay cognitively engaged," said Hartford.