UArizona officials provide last COVID-19 update of the semester

TUCSON (KVOA) - University of Arizona officials gave the last campus update of the semester on COVID-19 Monday morning. I was their 62nd briefing since the pandemic began.
UArizona President Dr. Robert Robbins says as of right now, they are planning for commencement as usual. He said they hope to have larger crowds than last year.
They will continue to look at transmissibility and how facilities are operating.
If anything changes, they say they will make the appropriate changes as needed.
In the past 10 days, 1.3 percent of tests have come back positive. Masks are still recommended, but not required.
On Monday, Robbins announced a new suicide prevention website.
“As we've highlighted during previous briefings, many people have faced significant new mental health challenges as a result of this devastating pandemic,” Robbins said. “And for many others, the pandemic has exasperated existing challenges. Mental health is an integral part of overall health.”
The website provides resources that will help with being able to recognize the warning signs, learning how to talk about suicide and providing support.
For more information, visit preventsuicide.arizona.edu.
University officials say they do hope to meet again in the future to examine the strengths and weaknesses of the university's COVID-19 response and prepare for the future.
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE