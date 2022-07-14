 Skip to main content
...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM MST
FOR EAST CENTRAL PIMA COUNTY...

At 323 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Summit, or 8
miles southwest of Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, moving northwest at
10 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...
Tucson, Sahuarita, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Drexel Heights,
South Tucson, Pascua Pueblo Yaqui Reservation, East Sahuarita,
Valencia West, Tucson International Airport, Summit, Tucson Estates
and San Xavier Mission.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

UArizona neurosurgery chair, professor killed in motorcycle crash

  • Updated
UArizona neurosurgery chair, professor killed in motorcycle crash

Dr. Justin S. Cetas

 University of Arizona College of Medicine – Tucson Department of Neurosurgery

TUCSON (KVOA) — The University of Arizona College of Medicine is mourning the loss a neurosurgery professor after he was killed in Wednesday's motorcycle-involved crash on Tucson's south side.

In a release shared Thursday by Tucson Police Department, 51-year-old Justin Schultz Cetas succumbed to injuries sustained in a collision with a tow truck when he was traveling near the 2900 block of South Kino Parkway near Ajo Way at around 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said the tow truck allegedly failed to yield while making a left turn on Kino Parkway.

In a release posted on its website, the UArizona shared the news that Cetas, who was identified as a professor and a chair of the UArizona College of Medicine — Tucson Department of Neurosurgery.

In the post, UArizona officials shared that Cetas was born and raised in the Old Pueblo, graduating from the College of Medicine – Tucson MD-PhD program in 2002.

According to the university, the neurosurgery professor specialized in "the role of the brainstem in pathological conditions, such as subarachnoid hemorrhage and the role of P450 eicosanoids in subarachnoid hemorrhage." In addition, his area of interest was also "in novel imaging techniques of pituitary and skull base tumors."

Officials say he was named department chair at the college in 2021.

"The College of Medicine – Tucson and Banner – University Medicine would like to remind faculty, staff, students, residents and fellows that mental health services are available free of charge to those who would like additional support during this difficult time," the college said.

Have a news tip or would like to report a typo? Email Anthony Victor Reyes at areyes@kvoa.com.

Tags

