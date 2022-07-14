UArizona neurosurgery chair, professor killed in motorcycle crash

TUCSON (KVOA) — The University of Arizona College of Medicine is mourning the loss a neurosurgery professor after he was killed in Wednesday's motorcycle-involved crash on Tucson's south side.

In a release shared Thursday by Tucson Police Department, 51-year-old Justin Schultz Cetas succumbed to injuries sustained in a collision with a tow truck when he was traveling near the 2900 block of South Kino Parkway near Ajo Way at around 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said the tow truck allegedly failed to yield while making a left turn on Kino Parkway.

In a release posted on its website, the UArizona shared the news that Cetas, who was identified as a professor and a chair of the UArizona College of Medicine — Tucson Department of Neurosurgery.

In the post, UArizona officials shared that Cetas was born and raised in the Old Pueblo, graduating from the College of Medicine – Tucson MD-PhD program in 2002.

According to the university, the neurosurgery professor specialized in "the role of the brainstem in pathological conditions, such as subarachnoid hemorrhage and the role of P450 eicosanoids in subarachnoid hemorrhage." In addition, his area of interest was also "in novel imaging techniques of pituitary and skull base tumors."

Officials say he was named department chair at the college in 2021.

"The College of Medicine – Tucson and Banner – University Medicine would like to remind faculty, staff, students, residents and fellows that mental health services are available free of charge to those who would like additional support during this difficult time," the college said.