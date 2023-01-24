UArizona launches new center for firefighter health research

TUCSON (KVOA) - A new center for firefighter health collaborative research is being launched at the University of Arizona Health Sciences.
This center will help further the research that's aiming to keep firefighters safer on the job.
"The goal with this research is to provide answers to firefighters' questions about health and safety, so they can implement changes to make their job safer," said Jeff Burgess, UArizona professor.
Firefighters are constantly jumping into danger - danger that can present all types of concerns.
"One of the major concerns is the increased risk of cancer. We've been doing research with Tucson Fire Department in order to both understand where exposures occur, and the effects of those exposures and most importantly to do research to reduce those exposures," said Burgess.
Stuart Sherman with Tucson Fire shared that safety is always top of mind for everyone involved on the call.
"Everything we do we have to think about are we getting exposed to whatever we're going to whether it's an illness or a disease or if we are going to a car accident or a fire, we have to think about the health of ourselves and safety of ourselves," said Sherman.
Sherman explained that this research has been going on for years, and they are constantly making changes to try and keep them safer.
"We've changed a lot of things that we do whether it's washing down after a fire, taking a shower, different types of gear, finding new ways to try to protect ourselves," said Sherman.
He has high hopes for this continued research.
"My hope for this research is to help us reduce the amount of cancer and the types of cancer we are getting so we don't contract it at the rate that we are," said Sherman.