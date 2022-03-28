UArizona hosts 'Taco 'Bout Cancer Event'

TUCSON (KVOA) - The University of Arizona's Cancer Center wants to help you learn more about colorectal cancer and they're hoping tacos will get you in the door.
The Community Outreach & Engagement for the center is hosting a free informational event with tacos and raffle prizes at the Health Sciences Innovation Building Forum on 1670 E. Drachman St. on Tuesday, March 29.
FREE TACOS for our very first Live Let’s Taco ‘Bout Cancer! 🌮 🌮 in the beautiful Health Sciences Innovation Building.— UAZCancer Community Outreach & Engagement (@UAZCancer_COE) March 23, 2022
Join us to learn about colorectal cancer at our free event!
You can RSVP for the event here.