UArizona hosts 'Taco 'Bout Cancer Event'

  • Updated
  • 0
University of Arizona

TUCSON (KVOA) - The University of Arizona's Cancer Center wants to help you learn more about colorectal cancer and they're hoping tacos will get you in the door.

The Community Outreach & Engagement for the center is hosting a free informational event with tacos and raffle prizes at the Health Sciences Innovation Building Forum on 1670 E. Drachman St. on Tuesday, March 29.

You can RSVP for the event here.

Have a news tip or want to report an error or typo? Email Micheal at mromero@kvoa.com.

