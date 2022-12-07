UArizona holds annual Pearl Harbor Remembrance ceremony

TUCSON (KVOA) — The University of Arizona will hold their Pearl Harbor Remembrance ceremony Wednesday morning.
It's the 81st anniversary.
ROTC units on campus are preparing for their ceremony that will be open to anyone in the community to remember the attack on pearl harbor.
The ceremony will start at 7 a.m. and take place at the USS Arizona Mall Memorial near Old Main.
Members of the ROTC units will conduct the ceremony to remember the 1,177 service members that were killed on the USS Arizona at the attack on Pearl Harbor, and to honor the 335 service members that were spared from the Arizona.
Overall, more than 2,400 service members lost their lives in the attack on Pearl Harbor, and Wednesday's ceremony is a chance to reflect on this day.
"So many people answered the call to defend freedom and democracy in the pacific and in Europe and across the globe and that's really what we're reflecting on," said Bruce Grissom, the Director of UArizona Veterans Education and ROTC Programs.