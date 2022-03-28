UArizona Department of Russian and Slavic Studies host peace rally

TUCSON (KVOA) - The University of Arizona's Department of Russian & Slavic Studies is hosting a peace rally this week in support of those affected by the invasion of Ukraine by Russian military forces.
The "Peace Rally: Stand with Ukraine" event will be held in the Old Main's Silver and Sage Room on Tuesday, March 29 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Speakers at the event will include College of Humanities Dorrance Dean Alain-Philippe Durand, Russian and Slavic Studies Department Head John Leafgren, Tucson City Councilwoman Nikki Lee, faculty from the UArizona Department of Russian and Slavic Studies and UArizona faculty members who are from Ukraine.
Organizers for the event say attendees will have the opportunity to Celebrate Ukraine's vibrant literary and cultural history, learn about famous Ukrainian poets and artists, sample traditional Slavic foods and learn how to support humanitarian efforts in the region.