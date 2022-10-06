UArizona classes resume after deadly shooting

TUCSON (KVOA) — Students at the University of Arizona are back in class Thursday, after the tragic shooting that left a professor dead.
The only building closed, is the Harshbarger Building, where the shooting took place at about 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Now, even though police did catch the shooter, students say they're nervous to be back on campus so soon.
"Just shocked that after a tragedy like this, they are still making us go to class and acting like everything is normal. Everything is not normal," said Daniel Wittenberg.
Wittenberg and Ross Nemeth are students at the UArizona. Both say they are very anxious to be back in class.
"I don't know how safe I feel going to campus now, I can't believe there is still class today, they didn't cancel it," said Ross Nemeth.
Daniel says he's still in shock.
"Just a little shaken after everything that has happened," said Daniel.
Madelynn Mortenson was in a class at the time of the shooting.
"All of a sudden, the time stopped, and it was a message going across the screen of the time and my professor stopped and was like, 'What did that say? Where did the time go?'" said Madelynn.
Madelynn then explained the message informed the students about the active shooter, but there was still a lot unknown.
"We didn't know what was going on. It was really scary. It was so scary," said Madelynn.
Madelynn decided to not go to class today.
"I kind of took the day off because of everything that happened and just being way to close for comfort," said Madelynn.
She hopes changes can be made on campus.
"I definitely think there needs to be heightened security around campus. I just don't know how he was able to get into the building so easily with a weapon," said Madelynn.
Joo Kang was another student who found himself close to the building at the time of the incident.
"I saw a bunch of cop cars lined up outside this front area over here and next thing I know I got the UAlert that there was a shooting," said Joo.
He, too, is feeling nervous being back on campus so shortly after such a tragic day.
"It doesn't feel safe, it just doesn't feel safe," said Joo.
Some of the students and staff who are back on campus today have been leaving flowers by the building to show their respect. University staff say there will be a student vigil at Old Main.
