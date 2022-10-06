UArizona classes resume after deadly shooting

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the following county, Pima. * WHEN...Until 530 PM MST. * IMPACTS...Rises in small streams and normally dry washes. Overflowing poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 328 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.3 and 0.6 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Tucson, Oro Valley, Casas Adobes and Catalina Foothills. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. &&