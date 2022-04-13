UArizona celebrates grand opening of Student Success District

TUCSON (KVOA) - The University of Arizona celebrated its grand opening of the Student Success District Wednesday.
The new nine-acre facility organizes student resources in one place.
It includes the main library, a tutoring center, the Bear Down building and the science-engineering library.
"There isn't anything like it anywhere in the country," UArizona alum Reuben Carranza said. "I think this will be a pace setting strategy for other universities in terms of talking about students first. It shows how the university puts their money where their mouth is."
The gym is still undergoing some renovations, but every other part of the facility is open for students.
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE