UArizona astronomer participates in teleconference on NASA Webb Telescope

TUCSON (KVOA) - Not only have University of Arizona researchers and astronomers played a role in the development of the James Webb Space Telescope, Monday morning, one UArizona astronomer got to participate in a NASA teleconference.
Marcia Rieke, a University of Arizona Regents Professor of Astronomy and principal investigator for the James Webb Space Telescope, got to participate in the teleconference Monday morning that focused on the telescope's alignment and instrument setup.
The telescope has been called the most powerful telescope ever built and is capable of seeing the first luminous objects in the universe, as well as observe the atmospheres of planets in orbit and around other stars.
The Webb team says they have captured the sharpest images ever taken by a space telescope.
Rieke says they are also starting to check some of the more specialized uses of the telescope.
“A very important one is one what we call time series observations, which is where one takes a very long series of exposures, to track what's happening during an exoplanet transit,” said Rieke. “So when a planet goes between us in its parent star and we see the little diminution of light.”
Researchers say they are in the home stretch when it comes to commissioning.
They also plan to conduct moving target tracking for observing objects in our solar system.
The telescope is part of an international partnership with NASA, the European Space Agency, and the Canadian Space Agency.
It launched Dec. 25.
The team's next step is to prepare and test the science instruments before the first telescope images are revealed to the public.