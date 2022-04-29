UArizona architecture students construct new affordable housing

TUCSON (KVOA) - After two semesters of construction, architecture students at the University of Arizona celebrated all their hard work with an open house for a new group of row houses.
"There's so many tiny details that we learned that you never would have learned in a classroom," said Danielle Breyton. "We learned how to budget it was the whole thing. it was a really great experience."
Professor Mary Hardin said these row houses provide another affordable housing option for those affiliated with the university.
"Buying a house or a year long rental agreement isn't always a good option for them," Hardin said. "We've also talked about lower income university staff being able to have housing that's close to campus. We all know transportation is one of the main costs of housing affordability."
Other students said it is gratifying to know their hard work is truly making a difference.
"We have visiting professors that get to live in these houses and one of them is an architecture professor," said Bowdin Lay. "So just knowing that someone I'm going to learn from next year is actually going to live in the house I built for them is the coolest thing ever."
Hardin said all five row houses will be completed by May 2023.