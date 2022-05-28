UArizona advances in Women's College World Series

TUCSON (KVOA) — The Arizona women's softball team beat Mississippi State 7-1 on Saturday to advance in the Women's College World Series (WCWS).
With this win, the Wildcats swept the Starkville Super Regional and will head to Oklahoma City for the program's 25th series.
UA is undefeated this post season, with five straight wins, making this the third consecutive trip to WCWS for the Wildcats (2019, 2021, 2022).
Both Sharlize Palacios and Carlie Supin drove in a pair of runs in Saturday's game to back up pitcher Devyn Netz, who allowed just five hits and struck out two in pitching a complete game.
The Wildcats are scheduled to play against Oklahoma State in Oklahoma City Thursday.
