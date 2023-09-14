UAPD warns community of motor thefts on campus

TUCSON (KVOA) — The University of Arizona Police Department have sent out a crime alert because of motor vehicle thefts happening on campus.
Between August 23, 2023 and September 11, 2023 , UAPD received reports of seven stolen cars.
Four Kia brand cars were taken, and two Hyundai's were taken.
Most cars were broken into and were stolen during the day.
The thefts occurred in different parking garages, parking lots, and streets on the University of Arizona campus property.
The thefts happened as far north near Mabel Street and south near 6th Street.
The car owners weren't present at the time of the theft.
Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to call UAPD at 520-621-8273.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call 88-CRIME.