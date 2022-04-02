UAPD, TPD locate one of three armed robbery suspects

UPDATE: According to UArizona Police, one of the suspects was located. Authorities stated that the two remaining suspects fled the campus.
TUCSON (KVOA) - Police are searching for three males who fled after an armed robbery in central Tucson Saturday night.
The University of Arizona Police and Tucson Police Department are searching for the suspects near the Old Main at the university. Police ask the public to stay clear from the area.
In a tweet, UAPD said the suspects fled onto the university campus. One is a white male, wearing a black tank top and light pants.
Armed Robbery in the area of Old Main. 3 males left unknown direction. TPD/UAPD are searching the area. Stay clear from the area.— University of Arizona Police (@UArizonaPolice) April 3, 2022