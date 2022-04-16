UAPD seeks suspects involved in multiple on-campus assaults

TUCSON (KVOA) - The University of Arizona Police Department is currently investigating multiple on-campus assault cases.
According to UAPD, on April 10, officers responded to reports of people being shot at with an airsoft gun. Reports detail that the suspect was shooting at the people from a 2017 (or newer) white Ford Mustang convertible with a black top.
Five days later, April 15, UAPD officers received reports regarding a man shooting BBs/Pellets at people. The suspect was also shooting from a vehicle. This time, the suspected vehicle was described as a black Ford or Subaru hatchback, with a yellow license plate and blue LED lights.
According to officials, multiple people were in the suspected vehicle.
UAPD reported that minor injuries were sustained at each assault.
The suspects have not been located at this time.
Reports describe the suspect from the second incident as being a white man who seems to be college-age. He has brown hair, a "clean cut with a narrow jawline."
This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to call UADP at 520-621-8273 or 88-CRIME.