UAPD hosts its first blood drive of the year

  • Updated
blood drive
By Zachary Jackson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - The University of Arizona Police Department is hosts a blood drive Wednesday.

The drive is running from 10 a.m. until 3p.m.

Robbie Reynolds with the details of Wednesday's blood drive.

You can visit the Bloodmobile at 1852 East 1st Street. Donators will receive $10 Visa Prepaid Card by email. They will also get the chance to win a $3000 card to help with gas and grocery expenses.

Prior to donating blood, all donors will receive a free health screening. This will include your blood pressure, hemoglobin and pulse being checked.

If you are donating blood, Red Cross suggest following these steps ahead of your appointment:

  • Eat iron-rich foods (red meat, fish, poultry, etc.)
  • Be well rested.
  • Stay hydrated.
  • Ask a friend to join you!

This is the UAPD's first blood drive of the year.

