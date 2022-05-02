UA Tennis: In but gone

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Arizona Men's Tennis is back in the NCAA Tournament for a third straight year. And like 2021 the Wildcats are heading out on the road.
That was the disappointment of Monday's announcement by the NCAA Selection Committee.
UA, coming off it's first Pac-12 regular season championship, had anticipated that it might get one of the Top 16 NCAA seeds and have the opportunity to host the opening rounds for the first time at the Robson Tennis Center.
But the Wildcats lost in the first round of the Pac-12 Tournament to Washington and slipped from No. 15 in the country to No. 17.
That small margin was enough for the committee to give them a ticket to Chapel Hill, North Carolina where Arizona will face Princeton in the 1st round.
The host Tar Heels got the 15th seed the Wildcats hoped they would get.
UA advanced to the program's 1st Sweet 16 last season with opening round victories over Michigan and No. 4 Kentucky.
The middle part of head coach Clancy Shields singles lineup has been strong this season. Colton Smith went 6-1 in conference play while Herman Hooyeral and Nick Lagaev were both 5-1. Smith has won five straight matches.
The Wildcats and Tigers will square off at 11 a.m. Tucson time on Friday.
