 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions expected. Afternoon
temperatures 105 to 115 are expected with the hottest
temperatures being across western Pima county.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area and South Central Pinal County.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

UA President Robbins relates deadly UNC shooting to UA campus shooting

  • 0
University of Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - The tragic shooting of a professor at the University of North Carolina comes almost a year after our tragedy here in Tucson when UArizona professor Dr. Thomas Meixner was shot and killed on campus last year.

The University of Arizona president Robert Robbins released a statement in response to this shooting.

He says, in part, “Today’s tragedy in Chapel Hill is a painful reminder of our loss, particularly for those of you who knew Dr. Meixner best. You continue to have my support and that of our community, and we are doing everything we can to address the needs of the departments and individuals most affected by the tragedy on our campus."

The statement then goes on to list resources available for students, staff, and the Tucson community.

A new resource this year is the “Wildcat Safety Guide, giving easy access to phone numbers, safety procedures, emergency and non-emergency resources, and more.

All of these tools are implemented to help prevent tragedies like what we saw at UArizona last year and what UNC is healing from now.

For more safety resources from UArizona, you can click here.

For President Robbins’ full statement you can click here

SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE