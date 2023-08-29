UA President Robbins relates deadly UNC shooting to UA campus shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - The tragic shooting of a professor at the University of North Carolina comes almost a year after our tragedy here in Tucson when UArizona professor Dr. Thomas Meixner was shot and killed on campus last year.
The University of Arizona president Robert Robbins released a statement in response to this shooting.
He says, in part, “Today’s tragedy in Chapel Hill is a painful reminder of our loss, particularly for those of you who knew Dr. Meixner best. You continue to have my support and that of our community, and we are doing everything we can to address the needs of the departments and individuals most affected by the tragedy on our campus."
The statement then goes on to list resources available for students, staff, and the Tucson community.
A new resource this year is the “Wildcat Safety Guide, giving easy access to phone numbers, safety procedures, emergency and non-emergency resources, and more.
All of these tools are implemented to help prevent tragedies like what we saw at UArizona last year and what UNC is healing from now.
For more safety resources from UArizona, you can click here.
For President Robbins’ full statement you can click here.
