UA graduation night sees nearly 8,000 Wildcats earn degrees

TUCSON - (KVOA) The thousands of University of Arizona students who make up the class of 2023 are battle tested.
"They're first year of university was interrupted by COVID, and now they're graduating," Lisa Staltari, the mother of a graduate said. "What they have lived through is a remarkable thing."
Samantha Staltari graduated Friday night at the university's 159th commencement.
"It really means a lot to me to close this chapter of my life and see what it means to be a Wildcat and really be a Wildcat for life," Staltari said. "It's kind of both nervous and exciting."
Samantha is the first on her dad's side of the family to graduate college.
"I'm just blown away somebody finally made it," Chris Staltari said. "So, yeah, I'm very happy."
The commencement speaker was Michael Tubbs, the former mayor of Stockton, CA. Tubbs, 32, was elected at just 26-years-old in 2016. He holds the distinction of being the youngest mayor of a major American city. Tubbs now works for California Governor Gavin Newsom.
"A big part of the commencement speech will be that often times purpose is found in pain," Tubbs told News 4 Tucson before taking the stage to address the class of 2023. "So, think of the times you've been hurt and the times you've been rejected and anything that provides great emotion, that might be a hint."
Tubbs spoke about his journey to finding purpose.
"For me, I ended up doing local government because my cousin was murdered. It was in the midst of that grieving, in that anger that I found some clarity. I always tell people look at what hurts and also look at what gives joy. And, also to try something. We always spend so much time in analysis-paralysis, there's no definite one right answer, there are several right answers but you have to do something and in the process of doing, you'll learn and your path will become clearer."