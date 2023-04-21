UA grad among NFL's suspended players

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - The NFL confirmed today that Tucson's Stanley Berryhill is among players suspended by the NFL for violation of gambling policy.
Stanley Berryhill is suspended for the first six regular season games for the Detroit Lions. The NFL says he is eligible to participate in all offseason and preseason activities, including preseason games.
Berryhill played the first three years of his high school career at Mountain View before transferring to play his senior season at a high school in southern California.
Berryhill played four seasons at the University of Arizona where he was the Wildcats top offensive player during 2020 and 2021 seasons.
In 2022 he went undrafted. Berryhill signed a free agent contract with the Atlanta Falcons but was released at the end of training camp.
Afterward he was signed to the Arizona Cardinals practice squad before being picked up by the Detroit Lions.
He played in four games for the Lions last season, mostly on special teams recording one tackle and no receptions.
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE