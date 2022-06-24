UA celebrates 50 years of Title IX

TUCSON -- June 23, 2022 marked the 50th anniversary of Title IX, which was signed in 1972.
The law changed the landscape of college athletics, creating equal opportunities for female athletes at the collegiate level.
Women had competed wearing the Wildcat red and blue for many years prior to the passing of Title IX but the growth of athletics for girls and young women exploded after its passage.
Arizona has a rich legacy of success in women's sports, with some of the best female athletes across multiple sports making up some of the best teams Arizona Athletics has ever fielded.
UA has produced four NCAA Women of the Year, honoring the woman in the NCAA that displays excellence in academics, athletics, community service and leadership -- Tanya Hughes, Track and Field, 1994; Whitney Meyers, Swimming and Diving, 2007; Lacey Nymeyer, Swimming and Diving, 2009; Justine Schluntz, Swimming and Diving, 2010.
In the award's 30-year history, Arizona is tied with Georgia for the most award winners in the country as well as being the only school in the Pac-12 to have a winner of this prestigious award.
ARIZONA ATHLETICS WOMEN'S LEGACY
- 46 Olympic Medals
- 115 Individual National Champions
- 4 NCAA Women of the Year
- 834 All-Americans
- 45 Academic All-Americans
- 41 Team Conference Titles
- 15 Team National Championships
Copyright 2022 Arizona Athletics. All rights reserved.
David Kelly contributed to this story.