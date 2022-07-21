U.S. Postal Service to add more electric vehicles

The U.S. Postal Service is going to get more green.
The Postal Service says it will significantly increase the number of electric powered vehicles in its fleet.
There were plans to replace the aging vehicles.
But initial plans were scrapped after the Biden administration and environmental groups said the plan didn't have enough electric vehicles.
The postal service now wants 50 percent of its initial purchase of next-gen vehicles to be electric - that's up from 20 percent.
The agency wants to buy about 165,000 vehicles over the next decade.
They'll replace delivery vehicles that went into service between 1987 and 1994.
There are still some 141,000 of those very familiar boxy Grumman LLV models that lack safety features like airbags, anti-lock brakes, and backup cameras.
Proponents of the new plan say electric postal vehicles will lower the cost of the fleet in the long run, and it will keep the air clean while helping the agency avoid volatile gas prices.