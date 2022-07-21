 Skip to main content
Weather Alert
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM
MST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 107
to 114 expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area and South Central Pinal County.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS...High Heat Risk. Overexposure can cause heat cramps
and heat exhaustion to develop and, without intervention, can
lead to heat stroke.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

U.S. Postal Service to add more electric vehicles

U.S. Postal Service

The U.S. Postal Service is going to get more green.

The Postal Service says it will significantly increase the number of electric powered vehicles in its fleet.

There were plans to replace the aging vehicles.

But initial plans were scrapped after the Biden administration and environmental groups said the plan didn't have enough electric vehicles.

The postal service now wants 50 percent of its initial purchase of next-gen vehicles to be electric - that's up from 20 percent.

The agency wants to buy about 165,000 vehicles over the next decade.

They'll replace delivery vehicles that went into service between 1987 and 1994.

There are still some 141,000 of those very familiar boxy Grumman LLV models that lack safety features like airbags, anti-lock brakes, and backup cameras.

Proponents of the new plan say electric postal vehicles will lower the cost of the fleet in the long run, and it will keep the air clean while helping the agency avoid volatile gas prices.

