U.S. National Security Advisor tests positive for COVID-19

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a spokesperson, he is asymptomatic and has not been in close contact with President Biden.
Sullivan had been keeping his distance from the president after a couple of people he had been in close contact with tested positive for the virus.
He met Friday with the Foreign Minister of Senegal at the White House to discuss Russia's invasion of Ukraine and global food security.
Last Monday, he held talks with Chinese Communist Party Foreign Affairs Chief Yang Jiechi in Europe.
On Thursday, the White House confirmed that Biden had tested negative that day.