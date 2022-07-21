U.S. Mortgage demand hits record low

Mortgage demand hit its lowest level since the year 2000 as high interest rates and inflation continue to impact home buyers.
According to the Mortgage Bankers Association's seasonally adjusted index, applications for a mortgage to purchase a home dropped 7% for the week, and were 19% lower than the same week in 2021.
While buyers have been contending with high prices all year, rates are now almost double what they were in January, and buyers have lost considerable purchasing power.
The MBA said that demand for refinances also fell 4% for the week, and were down 80% year-to-year... also a 22-year low.