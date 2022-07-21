 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM
MST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 107
to 114 expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area and South Central Pinal County.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS...High Heat Risk. Overexposure can cause heat cramps
and heat exhaustion to develop and, without intervention, can
lead to heat stroke.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

U.S. Mortgage demand hits record low

  • 0
U.S. Mortgage Rates

Mortgage demand hit its lowest level since the year 2000 as high interest rates and inflation continue to impact home buyers.

According to the Mortgage Bankers Association's seasonally adjusted index, applications for a mortgage to purchase a home dropped 7% for the week, and were 19% lower than the same week in 2021.

While buyers have been contending with high prices all year, rates are now almost double what they were in January, and buyers have lost considerable purchasing power.

The MBA said that demand for refinances also fell 4% for the week, and were down 80% year-to-year... also a 22-year low.

