U.S. Marshals Service offers up to $5,000 reward for fugitive in Pima County

TUCSON (KVOA) — A reward is now being offered for information leading to the arrest of a fugitive wanted for kidnapping in Pima County.
Oscar Alday, 43, walked out of the Pima County Adult Detention Complex Thursday afternoon while other inmates were being released from custody.
The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a reward up to $5,000 for any information leading to his arrest.
Alday faces charges for domestic violence, aggravated assault, and kidnapping.
He is being described as Hispanic, 6'0, 185 pounds with a short brown buzz cut and brown eyes and was last seen wearing boxer shorts and no shoes.
He may have visible injuries on his back and arms from his arrest.
Alday is believed to be armed and dangerous. Do not approach him if you see him and call 911 immediately.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the U.S. Marshals Service 24-hour line at 313-202-6458.
You can also report tips through the USMS Tips App at https://www.usmarshals.gov/what-we-do/fugitive-investigations/submitting-a-tip.