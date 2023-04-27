U.S. Government announces news measures to reduce unlawful migration

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - When the Title 42 public health order lifts on May 11, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security will revert to fully utilizing Title 8 immigration enforcement processes.
Title 8 states that those who unlawfully cross the border are subject to criminal consequences, including possible deportation, prosecution, and a five-year bar on reentry.
DHS says the return to processing under Title 8 is expected to reduce the number of repeat border crossings over time, which increased significantly under Title 42.
people who cross into the United States at the southwest border without authorization or having used a lawful pathway, and without having scheduled a time to arrive at a port of entry, would be presumed ineligible for asylum under a new proposed regulation, absent an applicable exception.
DHS says the measures announced Thursday will be implemented in close coordination with regional partners, including the governments of Mexico, Canada, Spain, Colombia, and Guatemala.
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE