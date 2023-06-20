U.S. Forest Service sued over Patagonia Mountain mining projects

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) — Conservation groups sued the U.S. Forest Service today.
According to the Center for Biological Diversity, the lawsuit aims to challenge the USFS’s authorization of two mineral exploration projects in the Patagonia Mountains.
The CBD says the projects could lead to around-the-clock drilling for seven years.
"The Patagonia Mountains and Sonoita Creek Watershed are the lifeblood of our beautiful region,” said Carolyn Shafer, board president and mission coordinator of the Patagonia Area Resource Alliance. “Our priority must be to protect this critical habitat, which is the source of drinking water, clean air and the biological wealth that fuels our regional nature-based restorative economy.”
The CBD says the projects could deplete and potentially contaminate aquifers and surface water as well as threaten breeding and habitats for endangered species.
Today’s lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court in Tucson, says the agency violated the National Environmental Policy Act by failing to analyze the cumulative harm Sunnyside, Flux Canyon and other nearby mineral exploration projects would have on public lands, water and endangered species.
“Wild places like the Patagonia Mountains are too biologically important to be sacrificed to mining,” said David Robinson, director of conservation advocacy at the Tucson Audubon Society.
