U.S. braces for possible rail strike

Tens of thousands of railroad workers are prepared to walk off the job on Friday, as a disruptive labor strike hangs over the nation's railroad industry.
If the strike does take place, it could impact commuters in the Washington, D.C. Area, according to the Maryland Area Regional Commuter and the Virginia Railway Express.
Chicago area commuters could be affected as well.
In preparation for the possible strike, some railroads have already started to cut back on shipments of hazardous materials and have announced plans to stop hauling refrigerated products ahead of Friday's strike deadline.
The Biden Administration says they are coming up with a plan to use trucks, ships and planes to try to keep the most crucial chemicals and other goods moving if the railroads stop operating.
The two railroad unions in negotiations with railroad carriers are fighting for more quality-of-life provisions to be put into the contract, covering attendance policies, and vacation and sick days.
Negotiations have been going on for months, but a federal cooling-off period ends Friday.
The Association of American Railroads released a statement saying nine of the twelve railroad carriers have reached tentative agreements with the unions.