U.S. Attorney’s Office sentences Sonoran man to 90 months in prison

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - According to The U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Arizona, 45-year-old Hermelindo Velazquez-Rivera has been sentenced to 90 months in prison.
The USAO-AZ says Rivera was sentenced on April 18, after pleading guilty to reentry of a removed alien as we as admitting to violating the conditions of his release.
In May 2022, Velazquez-Rivera illegally returned to the United States while on a term of supervised release, less than three months after he was deported. Velazquez-Rivera had been deported following a prior illegal reentry conviction.
Velazquez-Rivera was apprehended by a Border Patrol agent near the border in southern Arizona.
