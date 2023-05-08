 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

U.S. Attorney’s Office sentences Sonoran man to 90 months in prison

  • 0
DOJ
By Zachary Jackson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - According to The U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Arizona, 45-year-old Hermelindo Velazquez-Rivera has been sentenced to 90 months in prison.

The USAO-AZ says Rivera was sentenced on April 18, after pleading guilty to reentry of a removed alien as we as admitting to violating the conditions of his release.

In May 2022, Velazquez-Rivera illegally returned to the United States while on a term of supervised release, less than three months after he was deported. Velazquez-Rivera had been deported following a prior illegal reentry conviction.

Velazquez-Rivera was apprehended by a Border Patrol agent near the border in southern Arizona.

SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE

Recommended for you