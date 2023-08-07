U of A President, Athletic Director speak for first time on leaving Pac-12

TUCSON, ARIZ. (KVOA)- It's been a roller coaster of emotions this weekend for the University of Arizona and its fans after the university announced it will leave the PAC 12 after 45 years for the Big 12 conference next year.
On Monday, University of Arizona President Robert Robbins and Athletic Director Dave Heeke addressed the move publicly for the first time.
Heeke started the meeting stating, "We want to say we've appreciated and valued our partnership with the PAC 12 conference."
Dr. Robbins said he is looking forward to this last season with PAC 12 and excited for the new journey with the Big 12. He and other university presidents throughout PAC 12 were in constant communication trying to stay together and continue playing in the once called "conference of champions."
Robbins said, " I think we were all expecting Friday morning we were showing up together to sign blood our grand rights over to the PAC 12 conference."
But Dr. Robbins said the media deal with apple wasn't a good one. He explained that each school would've made $23 million per year, but wouldn't have any games on linear TV.
All games would have been streamed. Despite that, Robbins said he was prepared to agree to the deal, until Oregon and Washington decided to leave.
This was ultimately what led to the final decision for the wildcats to say goodbye too. Heeke emphasized, the stability Big 12 offers financially and competitively.
"We need to make sure we can put the university and athletic programs to be nationally recognized and nationally competitive to allow our student athletes to compete at the highest level," Heeke said.
Though bittersweet, Heeke said this change benefits everyone because fans, families, even recruiters will be able to watch wherever and whenever.