U of A Film & TV Program announces lineup of senior thesis film screening at the Fox Theatre

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) – The U of A’s nationally ranked Film & Television Program, presents its 18th annual senior thesis short film showcase, I Dream In Widescreen.

At its traditional home, the Fox Tucson Theatre (17 W Congress Street Tucson), the screening will take place on Saturday, May 6th, at 7pm. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased here: https://idiw.tftv.arizona.edu/.

"This year's films are such a tremendously eclectic bunch," says Jacob Bricca, ACE, TFTV’s head of Film & Television Production. “Every one of these students – directors, producers, craftspeople – pushed themselves to the limit to make these films what they are."

A total of 13 shorts were created by the talented seniors this year, all of which are competing for prizes awarded by a panel of industry leaders.

This year’s jurors, all U of A alumni, include Tanya De Angelis, the associate director of Archives and Collections at the Sundance Institute, award-winning producer Neal Edelstein (Mulholland Drive, The Ring), and Jeff Yanc, program director at the Loft Cinema, southern Arizona’s leading independent art house cinema.

Hosted by Max Murray and Catherine Kim, the lineup is as follows:

LIGHT UP LULU – Director: Anna Gabriella Agosto

OLD TIMES NOT FORGOTTEN – Director: Brett Jones

UNCONDITIONAL – Director: Chloe Pesso

THE ART OF LEAVING HOME – Director: Hadas Bar

THE WIZARD NO MORE - Director: Jason Lee

SUNBEAM – Director: Kaleigh Brown

THISTLE – Director: Megan Hurley

THE REMATCH – Director: Myles Gordon

DESERTED – Director: Ryan Ramsey

DEAR IVY – Director: Sean-David Ta

MINUS 1, PLUS 1 – Director: Sophie Fragen

PÉTALOS – Director: Tatiana Hernandez

THE RISE OF RONNIE – Director: Zack Richardson

If you’re unable to attend in person, the program will be available to view on the TFTV’s YouTube channel, from May 7 through 21.