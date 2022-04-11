 Skip to main content
...PM-10 HIGH POLLUTION ADVISORY FOR THE RILLITO (NEAR MARANA) AREA
ON MONDAY...

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) has issued a
PM-10 High Pollution Advisory for the Rillito (near Marana) area on
Monday.

An episode of strong and gusty winds is forecast to generate
widespread blowing dust that may result in local PM-
10 concentrations that pose a health risk. Adverse health effects
increase as air quality deteriorates.

Coarse particulate matter - also known as PM-10 - is an air
contaminant that can aggravate heart and lung disease conditions,
especially in older adults, children, and those with asthma. A
decrease in physical activity is recommended.

Consolidate your travel, stabilize loose soils, slow down or avoid
travel on dirt roads, reduce or eliminate fireplace use, and avoid
using gas-powered lawn equipment.

For details on this High Pollution Advisory, visit the ADEQ internet
site at www.azdeq.gov/forecast/rillito or call 602- 771-2300.

Two-vehicle rollover causes traffic delays on northwest side

Anthony Victor Reyes

TUCSON (KVOA) - Traffic delays have been reported on Tucson's northwest side after a two-vehicle rollover was reported in that area Monday afternoon.

According to Northwest Fire District, the collision took place near the intersection of La Cholla Boulevard and Foothills Drive.

No serious injuries were reported in the crash, according to NWFD.

Details surrounding the rollover are limited at this time.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest updates.

Have a news tip or would like to report a typo? Email Anthony Victor Reyes at areyes@kvoa.com.

