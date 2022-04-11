Two-vehicle rollover causes traffic delays on northwest side

TUCSON (KVOA) - Traffic delays have been reported on Tucson's northwest side after a two-vehicle rollover was reported in that area Monday afternoon.
According to Northwest Fire District, the collision took place near the intersection of La Cholla Boulevard and Foothills Drive.
No serious injuries were reported in the crash, according to NWFD.
Details surrounding the rollover are limited at this time.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area.
Traffic Alert: Expect some delays on La Cholla at Foothills Dr. Crews are working a two-vehicle rollover collision. No serious injuries. Please use caution with emergency vehicles on scene. pic.twitter.com/kN4tzbTdiT— Northwest Fire (@NorthwestFire) April 11, 2022
