Two U of A professors earn Peabody Award for documentary "Missing in Brooks County"

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) – Two professors from the University of Arizona have been awarded a Peabody Award for their work on a documentary, Missing in Brooks County, which centers around a story of migrants that have gone missing in the rural area of Brooks County, Texas.
Both of the recognized professors hail from the U of A’s School of Theatre, Film and Television. Adjunct professor Lisa Molomot co-directed the film, and Associate Professor, Jacob Bricca, was the editor. Molomot and Bricca also served as two of the film’s producers.
"This award is validation of the importance of this story and the importance of more people seeing this film and understanding what's happening," Molomot said. "Hopefully, as a result, there will be a change."
The documentary follows two families searching for their missing loved ones. Just 70 miles north of the U.S.-Mexico border, Brooks County, Texas, where they went missing, is the location of one of the largest U.S. Customers and Border Protection checkpoints.
The film also covers the impact of decades-long U.S. border policy.
Missing in Brooks County is one of eight films to win in the documentary category, being recognized for storytelling that reflects social issues and emerging voices.
"I'm absolutely delighted," Bricca said. "It's an award I have a lot of respect for. I'm happy that it's going to give the film more visibility and I'm grateful to be recognized for the hard work that we and several other people put into the film."
The documentary has now been awarded with a total of 11 awards at film festivals across the country, with the Peabody being the most recent, and also prestigious to add to the list.
"Any kind of validation gives you confidence in your next project," Molomot said. "Fundraising is really tricky when making independent documentaries, so hopefully the fact that this film has won a Peabody Award will help attract funding for future films."
Molomot and Bricca’s success has given them the chance to pass along their experiences and expertise to their students. Bricca says he uses "Missing in Brooks County" as a teaching tool in his documentary filmmaking course.
The two U of A professors, and other Peabody Award winners, will be honored at the 83rd annual Peabody Awards ceremony on June 11 in Los Angeles.
Missing in Brooks County is available to stream for free through June 16 on PBS and is available to rent or buy on streaming services including Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video and Vudu.
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE