Two TPD K-9s help sniff out multiple suspects

By Anthony Victor Reyes

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Two K-9 units with the Tucson Police Department helped catch a few fleeing suspects.

K-9 Helio helped TPD while they were responding to reports of multiple suspects breaking into the Park Place Mall. 

The Tucson Police Department had some help thanks to two very good boys.

According to TPD the burglars fled from the scene and Helio used his nose to sniff out the suspects.

K-9 Bosco helped TPD find a driver who fled from a traffic stop in the downtown area. The driver fled toward a neighborhood and that's where Bosco came in and found the suspect hiding under a car.

TPD says all suspects were taken into custody.

