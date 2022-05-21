Two shot in downtown bar shooting over the weekend

TUCSON (KVOA) - An investigation is underway for a shooting that occurred early Saturday morning at a downtown bar.
According to reports, the shooting took place at The Funky Monk bar, located at 350 E. Congress St. at around 1 a.m.
Officials said that two people were shot. One was reportedly transported to a nearby hospital, while the other was alert and speaking to officers on scene.
There are no suspects in custody at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.
If you have any information regarding the shooting, you are urged to call 88-CRIME.