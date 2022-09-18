Two shot at student housing complex near University of Arizona

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson Police are investigating a shooting early Sunday morning at a student housing complex near the University of Arizona. Authorities said the incident happened around 2:30a.m. at Yugo, at Tyndall and First Street. A 19-year old woman and an 18-year old man sustained non-life threatening injuries .
The Tucson Police Gang Unit is investigating and has arrested a 20-year-old with weapons violations. Police said he is not the suspect.
Freshman Sheridan Holt said she was watching movies in her apartment when the shooting happened. "We hear that there's a shooting in our building and that we don't know what's happening but we need to get out but we're on lockdown and then we see police all around the front of our building."
Students told News 4 Tucson there was blood in the lobby and shared video of blood on the penthouse level, where the pool is.
"I feel really unsafe. I would say I don't really want to spend time here in our apartment because it's just not a safe place to be every single night we're here we just constantly hear yelling or screaming," Holt said. Another tenant said she feels safe, in her apartment. "I feel like our unit is safe. But I feel like they tried to up the security , they try to have security at the front on certain weekends but I don't know how well that's working."
This isn't the first time authorities have been called to this student housing complex on 1011 North Tyndall, it used to be called "The Hub".
There was a shooting at the Hub last February. Court documents show a 19-year old allegedly shot two people when he was turned away from a party at the complex.
And last October, multiple arrests were made when federal agents raided The Hub.
The complex has been rebranded, it's now called Yugo. News 4 Tucson reached out to management at Yugo but has not heard back.
Parent Kara Wilkinson said she has questions for management. "How do you get people in here. How do people get in the door with weapons?"
Tenants tell News 4 Tucson the complex has made some security changes, but Wilkinson said it's not enough. "I do think they need to do better about taking care of the kids. Like there needs to be better security all of the time."