Two Sabino Canyon trails closed after landslide

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Parts of Sabino Canyon are closed Monday morning after a landslide Sunday.
The Coronado National Forest said the Phoneline and Blackett's Ridge trails are closed.
We know the landslide happened before 9 a.m. Sunday. Pima County Sheriff's Search and Rescue teams went to look for people who may have been trapped.
However, the Coronado National Forest says there were no reported injuries.
News 4 Tucson spoke with a regular hiker who tells us he was there moments after the landslide started.
“The regulars rushed to me that a rock slide had just happened back about 2.5 miles in. One showed me pictures of plumes of smoke that looked like a bomb had dropped. Another lady said her husband was walking up on the phone line and she needed to reconnect with him because he hadn't been found yet.”
These situations can be very dangerous, and paired with the extreme temperatures we're having, it’s crucial to remember that if you're out hiking, make sure to stay on the designated trails, don't hike alone, bring plenty of water, and always stay alert.
News 4 Tucson reached out to Coronado National Forest officials Monday morning for an update.