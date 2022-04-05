Two Republican Senators say they'll support Jackson for Supreme Court

Senators Romney and Murkowski have announced their support for Judge Ketanji Jackson's nomination to the Supreme Court.
Both Senators released statements announcing their support.
Utah Senator Mitt Romney called Judge Jackson a "well qualified jurist, and a person of honor."
He said he doesn't expect to agree with every decision she'll make, but she "more than meets the standard of excellence and integrity."
Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski cited Judge Jackson's range of experience from the courtroom that "few can match given her background in litigation."
Senator Murkowski also pointed to the support Judge Jackson received from law enforcement agencies around the country.
But Murkowski also discussed the politicization of the process from both sides of the aisle that is "growing worse and more detached from reality by the year."
The confirmation of Judge Jackson is expected to take place later this week.