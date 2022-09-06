Two people injured in separate javelina attacks

TUCSON (KVOA) - Two people were injured, including an 11-year old, in javelina attacks last weekend.
The Arizona Game and Fish Department said the 11-year old was walking a dog with her mother Sunday in the 6700 block of North Table Mountain Road when they were attacked by at least six javelina. The child was bit seven times and is now undergoing treatment for rabies.
Mark Hart, Public Information Officer with Arizona Game and Fish said javelina do not typically carry rabies, but they suggest people receive treatment after a bite from any wild animal.
The other attack happened Friday at an apartment complex in the 7800 block of North La Cholla Boulevard. "The javelina attacked the person from behind as they were about to go up the stairs to their apartment. They just didn't see them coming. Also a dog walker," Hart said. That victim suffered a two-inch gash in the attack.
Arizona Game and Fish suspect someone was feeding javelina near the attack on Sunday. And that's against the law in Pima County. "We will seek the person if they are indeed feeding javelina and cite them for that," Hart said, " It's a petty offense but nonetheless we don't want people feeding wildlife of any kind but especially javelina because they can inflict harm on people and cause serious wounds."
Hart said javelina attacks happen every four to six months in Pima County and the scenario more than likely involves dogs. "Coyotes are a natural enemy of javelina so when they see a dog they think coyote and react very instinctively," Hart said. If you encounter javelina and you are alone, Hart said to make a lot of noise. If you are walking dogs, turn around and avoid the javelina.
You can call 623-236- 7201 if you have any questions or encounters with wildlife.
.