 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Two people in critical condition after serious crash Wednesday

  • Updated
  • 0
gfrd hwy crash
By Zachary Jackson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Golder Ranch Fire District says several crews responded to a serious car crash Wednesday night on Highway 77 at milepost 93.

GRFD says two people were in critical condition.

Stay with News 4 Tucson as the story develops.

SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE