Two people in critical condition after serious crash Wednesday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Golder Ranch Fire District says several crews responded to a serious car crash Wednesday night on Highway 77 at milepost 93.
GRFD says two people were in critical condition.
Stay with News 4 Tucson as the story develops.
Late last night, several Golder Ranch crews responded to a serious car crash on Hwy 77 at milepost 93. Two patients were in critical condition. #accident #alert pic.twitter.com/uUA5F2QMK5— Golder Ranch Fire (@GRFDAZ) May 18, 2023
