Two people hospitalized after driver multiple vehicle crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - On July 4th around 8:30 p.m., deputies responded to a crash near La Canada Drive and Sunset Road.
According to the Pima Community Sheriff’s Department, deputies found 68-year-old Conrad Ahrens’ Jeep Wrangler flipped on its side.
PCSD says two people were injured and taken to the hospital. One of the victims had life-threatening injuries.
PCSD detectives say Ahrens rear-ended the first victim’s vehicle while Northbound on La Canada at Rollercoaster Rd.
Ahrens then continued Northbound on La Canada Rd. in the Southbound lanes when he hit the second victim’s vehicle.
Ahrens’ Jeep flipped and Ahrens fled the scene on foot.
PCSD says Ahrens was quickly found by the Air Unit and arrested for two counts of aggravated assault, wrong way DUI, felony criminal damage and leaving the scene of a serious injury collision.
According to PCSD, impairment is suspected as a factor. The investigation is ongoing.
