Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with afternoon temperatures
from 108 to 115 and a major risk of heat related impacts.

* WHERE...Most of Pima county, South Central and Southeast Pinal
county and the Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Two people hospitalized after driver multiple vehicle crash

  • 0
Conrad Ahrens

Courtesy of PCSD

 By Zachary Jackson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - On July 4th around 8:30 p.m., deputies responded to a crash near La Canada Drive and Sunset Road.

According to the Pima Community Sheriff’s Department, deputies found 68-year-old Conrad Ahrens’ Jeep Wrangler flipped on its side.

PCSD says two people were injured and taken to the hospital. One of the victims had life-threatening injuries.

PCSD detectives say Ahrens rear-ended the first victim’s vehicle while Northbound on La Canada at Rollercoaster Rd.

Ahrens then continued Northbound on La Canada Rd. in the Southbound lanes when he hit the second victim’s vehicle.

Ahrens’ Jeep flipped and Ahrens fled the scene on foot.

PCSD says Ahrens was quickly found by the Air Unit and arrested for two counts of aggravated assault, wrong way DUI, felony criminal damage and leaving the scene of a serious injury collision.

According to PCSD, impairment is suspected as a factor. The investigation is ongoing.

