Two people have died after a plane crash in the Superstition Mountains this morning

APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. — A plane has crashed in the Hog Canyon area southeast of Flatiron in the Superstition Wilderness, the Pinal County Sheriff's Office confirmed Saturday morning.
PCSO is responding to an aircraft down in the Superstition Mountains area.— Pinal County Sheriff’s Office (@PinalCSO) June 10, 2023
Multiple parties reported witnessing an incident involving a plane.
Air support was able to confirm a crash site.
The FAA has been contacted.
Media may stage at Lost Dutchman State Park.
Authorities said that multiple parties saw the plane go down, and air support was able to confirm the crash site.
Federal Aviation Administration officials identified the plane as a single-engine aircraft that took off from Falcon Field Airport in Mesa earlier in the morning.
According to the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), the plane was part of a flight with three other planes and crashed under unknown circumstances.
Two people were onboard the aircraft, and both suffered fatal injuries in the crash, NTSB officials said. Authorities have not disclosed their identities at this time.
The PCSO said that they will share more information as details are confirmed.
NTSB officials expect to have a preliminary report within two to three weeks.
