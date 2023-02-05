 Skip to main content
Two people dead after a crash near Gates Pass

Distant view into Tucson from Gates Pass vantage point

From Gates Pass in Tucson Mountains, distant view into the city is seen between slopes of Saguaro cactus

TUCSON (KVOA) - Two people are dead after a crash Saturday night.

On February 4th, at approximately 9:45 p.m., deputies responded to reports of a collision on Gates Pass, just east of Kinney Road.

Authorities say the two occupants of the car were in extremely critical condition. Life-saving efforts were attempted; however, the driver, 20-year-old Ryan Au, and passenger, 23-year-old Anthony Nguyen, were pronounced dead at the scene.

All four occupants of the pickup truck were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives say they responded to the scene to collect evidence, conduct interviews, and process the scene.

Authorities say the preliminary investigation revealed the car was traveling westbound on Gates Pass Boulevard, on a bend in the roadway, when it crossed over the center line and struck the pickup truck.

Officers say excessive speed for the car was a factor in the collision.

