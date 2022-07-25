Two killed in shooting at eastside apartment complex

TUCSON (KVOA) — The man injured in Monday morning's fatal shooting on the east side has died, raising the death count to two, according to a release shared by Tucson Police Department later Monday afternoon.

At around 11:52 p.m. Sunday, 34-year-old Michael Espinoza and his brother, 30-year-old Mark Espinoza were found with obvious signs of gunshot trauma in an apartment complex located in the 7400 block of East 22nd Street near Prudence Road.

According to TPD, while Michael was pronounced dead at the scene, Mark was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The younger brother died shortly after arriving.

The department said the brothers were allegedly involved in a verbal confrontation with an unidentified adult male. TPD said the altercation then escalated, as the group turned physical. A shooting occurred shortly after, fatally injuring Mark and Michael.

TPD said the individual involved in the fight has made contact with the officers, admitting to his involvement.

While no suspects are outstanding at this time, TPD is asking anyone with information about the case to immediately call 911 or 88-CRIME.